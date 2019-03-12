Severe storm cell warning for Gin Gin and Wide Bay

A SEVERE weather warning for damaging wind and large hailstones has gone out this afternoon.

Residents across the Wide Bay should be prepared for the thunderstorms.

WARNING: The rain radar shows storm cells moving across the region as the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Wide Bay and North Burnett including Monto, Gin Gin and Tiaro. BoM

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Gympie, Monto, Baralaba, Moura, Gin Gin and Tiaro," the warning said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should move your car under cover or away from trees and secure loose outdoor items.

It is not clear if this weather even will give the residents and fireys at Woodgate any reprieve.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.

Anyone in need of emergency assistance can contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5.30pm.