Severe drought affects garden

Sue Crofts and Greg Crofts at their property in Mundubbera.

IT HAS been a very dry season that has made gardening across the region a lot more challenging.

For retired couple Sue and Greg Crofts who moved to Mundubbera 17 years ago, gardening is a continual learning curve with plenty of ups and downs.

"We've come out of a very severe drought, a year's drought and a very hot summer," Mrs Crofts said.

"I'm learning as I go. We've been here for quite a while and there was nothing here when we came, we did the garden, just the two of us, my husband and I."

Pretty as a picture and beautifully set up and organised, Mrs Crofts said they had learned along the way what does and does not work in the garden.

"We've learnt many things over the past 17 years - trying new things and just planting new objects around the garden, there's a lot that doesn't work," she said.

"We've lost hundreds of plants but then we have hundreds thriving too."

Another challenge is growing two of the same plant but having a different outcome, Mrs Crofts said.

"A frustrating thing is no two plants ever perform the same, one will grow and one will not, it's the bane of my life," she said.

"We grew a palm tree when we first got here, we planted an identical one to make an arch but it won't grow like the other one.

"It's similar to the bougainvillea, the companion is on the other side and it doesn't do that, it just keeps you on the hop."

The couple does not plan on growing any more at the moment.

"I tend to learn from my mistakes, some will grow and bush out and you won't notice there was a gap there eventually," Mrs Crofts said.

"We have terribly harsh conditions here on this block, the soil is just gravel, there's no soil except what we put in and what we built up using compost and leaf litter so everything has to be styled to suit that and then you've got the hot summers.

"We have months without rain, then hot days and frost in winter so we've got to work around all of that, it's a lot of fun, it keeps you busy."

Most of the Crofts' plants are grown in pots and placed around the garden.

"Any flower grows in pots, you can't grow them in the ground so that's why there's a lot of pot features," Mrs Crofts said.

"One of the pluses is having water features as we get many native parrots and birds here and they flock in for the water, with kangaroos hopping around.

"I'm not the best gardener but I like landscaping, I think, and surfaces. We've had the rocks brought in and put in to match with the garden landscape."

With the recent rainfall over the last week the garden should improve, MrsCrofts said.

"The heat is our biggest killer, we can water, we have dams and we have a bore but the heat is horrible," she said.

"We hand hose and have pop-up sprinklers and have drip irrigation on some of the lawn."

In the garden there are multiple plants that can change colour.

"These are chameleon roses, they come out yellow and then they go to red and as they age they change to pink and they go to pale when they're about to die," Mrs Crofts said.

"They're amazing and they are the only roses that survived."

The couple holds special functions in their garden.

"We had a photo shoot in November for the Year 10 school formal so we had to ensure the garden was looking good," Mrs Crofts said.

"It's relatively low maintenance. Once it becomes rubbish it goes straight into the bin."

The next mission for the pair is to grow a vegetable garden.

"Next month we're thinking of starting the veggie garden, we have herbs and some have of them have survived," Mrs Crofts said.

They say growing your own vegetables wasn't cost efficient.

"By the time you pay for the fertilisers you have to use, we only use organic but you do need them, I don't think it is cost efficient but it's nice eating," she said.