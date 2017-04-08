28°
News

Severe drought affects garden

Philippe Coquerand
| 7th Apr 2017 4:12 PM
Sue Crofts and Greg Crofts at their property in Mundubbera.
Sue Crofts and Greg Crofts at their property in Mundubbera. Philippe Coquerand

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT HAS been a very dry season that has made gardening across the region a lot more challenging.

For retired couple Sue and Greg Crofts who moved to Mundubbera 17 years ago, gardening is a continual learning curve with plenty of ups and downs.

"We've come out of a very severe drought, a year's drought and a very hot summer," Mrs Crofts said.

"I'm learning as I go. We've been here for quite a while and there was nothing here when we came, we did the garden, just the two of us, my husband and I."

Pretty as a picture and beautifully set up and organised, Mrs Crofts said they had learned along the way what does and does not work in the garden.

"We've learnt many things over the past 17 years - trying new things and just planting new objects around the garden, there's a lot that doesn't work," she said.

"We've lost hundreds of plants but then we have hundreds thriving too."

Another challenge is growing two of the same plant but having a different outcome, Mrs Crofts said.

"A frustrating thing is no two plants ever perform the same, one will grow and one will not, it's the bane of my life," she said.

"We grew a palm tree when we first got here, we planted an identical one to make an arch but it won't grow like the other one.

"It's similar to the bougainvillea, the companion is on the other side and it doesn't do that, it just keeps you on the hop."

The couple does not plan on growing any more at the moment.

"I tend to learn from my mistakes, some will grow and bush out and you won't notice there was a gap there eventually," Mrs Crofts said.

"We have terribly harsh conditions here on this block, the soil is just gravel, there's no soil except what we put in and what we built up using compost and leaf litter so everything has to be styled to suit that and then you've got the hot summers.

"We have months without rain, then hot days and frost in winter so we've got to work around all of that, it's a lot of fun, it keeps you busy."

Most of the Crofts' plants are grown in pots and placed around the garden.

"Any flower grows in pots, you can't grow them in the ground so that's why there's a lot of pot features," Mrs Crofts said.

"One of the pluses is having water features as we get many native parrots and birds here and they flock in for the water, with kangaroos hopping around.

"I'm not the best gardener but I like landscaping, I think, and surfaces. We've had the rocks brought in and put in to match with the garden landscape."

With the recent rainfall over the last week the garden should improve, MrsCrofts said.

"The heat is our biggest killer, we can water, we have dams and we have a bore but the heat is horrible," she said.

"We hand hose and have pop-up sprinklers and have drip irrigation on some of the lawn."

In the garden there are multiple plants that can change colour.

"These are chameleon roses, they come out yellow and then they go to red and as they age they change to pink and they go to pale when they're about to die," Mrs Crofts said.

"They're amazing and they are the only roses that survived."

The couple holds special functions in their garden.

"We had a photo shoot in November for the Year 10 school formal so we had to ensure the garden was looking good," Mrs Crofts said.

"It's relatively low maintenance. Once it becomes rubbish it goes straight into the bin."

The next mission for the pair is to grow a vegetable garden.

"Next month we're thinking of starting the veggie garden, we have herbs and some have of them have survived," Mrs Crofts said.

They say growing your own vegetables wasn't cost efficient.

"By the time you pay for the fertilisers you have to use, we only use organic but you do need them, I don't think it is cost efficient but it's nice eating," she said.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  feature gardening gardening tips north burnett

Family in shock after three-year-old son drowns

Family in shock after three-year-old son drowns

A THREE-YEAR-OLD boy has tragically drowned at a dam on his family's property.

Popular Bundy childcare centre set to rebuild and expand

PLAN: The Learn and Play Kindergarten site.

Learn and Play Kindergarten is getting an upgrade

Jade Johnson chosen to represent region in Miss Diamond Australia

Jade Johnson has been selected to compete for a place in the Miss Diamond Australia beauty pageant.

Jade Johnson chosen to represent region in Miss Diamond Australia

Places to pitch your tent around the region

OUTDOORS: Eurimbula Middle Creek camp area.

The best spots to camp around Bundaberg

Local Partners

Popular Bundy childcare centre set to rebuild and expand

A POPULAR Bundaberg childcare centre, which has been operating for more than 35 years, is getting a much-needed makeover and expansion.

Jade Johnson chosen to represent region in Miss Diamond Australia

Jade Johnson has been selected to compete for a place in the Miss Diamond Australia beauty pageant.

Jade Johnson chosen to represent region in Miss Diamond Australia

Go back in time at Tegege this weekend

FUN DAY: Lane Cook, Braxton Cook, Brandon Witcher and Lawson Cook at the Tegege Yesteryear Rally.

Tractors, broom making, goats and more

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Rage hits 30 years old: The clips they had to ban

THE opening credits to the longest-running music TV show in the world (still on air) may also be the cheapest.

Every voice matters and inspires flood donations

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched Every Voice Matters to promote the 2017 Lismore Business Flood Appeal.

Song straight to Lismore's hearts

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

Actress Kirsten Dunst.

Actress reveals why she hates shooting sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Brad shows off lean new look

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Slimmer Brad Pitt 'healthy and much happier'

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died aged 90

Don Rickles, pictured with John Stamos and Kathy Griffin, was one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood.

Don Rickles has died aged 90

SECLUDED PROPERTY- 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

1.23 Hectares - 4 Bedroom Brick Home - Sheds Galore

78 Ten Mile Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $389,000

Fantastic opportunity to buy this 4 B/R brick home with brick internal feature walls with great location only 9 klms to Bundaberg CBD. 3 + acres or (1.23HA) with...

INDEPENDENT DUAL LIVING

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $310,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER VALUE THAN HERE

2 / 62 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $235,000

Positioned in a small boutique complex of 5 townhouses with great street appeal and located in a very handy location just a short walk to Friendly Society Hospital...

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $315,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $350,000. With this property you get the works.

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

PRIME POSITION PLUS POOL!

20 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

DON'T MISS OUT! Located in Bargara Parks Estate and with Bargara Central Shopping Centre just 400m up the road offering Aldi, Woolworths, Pharmacy and up to 20...

BARGAINS: Bundy region block sells for $8000

The home at 6 Eriksen St sold for $125,000 at a council auction.

Bundaberg Regional Council auctioned two lots with unpaid rates

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!