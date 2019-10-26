Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Authorities have issued a severe fire warning for parts of Queensland. Photo Lachie Millard
Authorities have issued a severe fire warning for parts of Queensland. Photo Lachie Millard
Weather

Severe bushfire warning issued for parts of Qld

by Sarah Matthews
26th Oct 2019 9:40 AM

AUTHORITIES have issued severe bushfire danger warnings for parts of the state today, with high temperatures and dry winds predicted for the weekend.

According to the Queensland Rural Fire Service, the Darling Downs and Granite Belt region is at a severe risk of bushfires, with very high fire danger ratings issued for the Wide Bay, Southeast Coast, Maranoe, Warrego and Central Highlands regions.

A number of vegetation fires are being monitored by firefighters around the state, including two in the Gold Coast Hinterland, one at The Glen, south of Warwick, and one at Laidley southeast of Gatton.

All fires are currently contained.

Residents in the area are advised to close their doors and windows to prevent smoke inhalation.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Dean Narramore said the severe fire danger in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt is prompted by the high temperatures and dry conditions.

"It's (the severe fire warning) basically due to the hot and dry conditions out there," he said.

"We're also expecting a burst of westerly winds as well

"The wind combined with these dry conditions means that once a fire gets going it can be hard to contain."

More Stories

Show More
burea of meteorology bushfires dry conditions fires queensland weather

Top Stories

    One wrong word makes $62m difference for Hinkler

    premium_icon One wrong word makes $62m difference for Hinkler

    News A SIMPLE typo has left many with 62 million reasons to scratch their heads.

    Sasha bringing special touch to workplaces

    premium_icon Sasha bringing special touch to workplaces

    News Massage therapist expands her services

    MP asked: How do we know if you work in national interest?

    premium_icon MP asked: How do we know if you work in national interest?

    News Pitt says balance between democratic institutions needed

    Murnane has Bundy golfers in the swing

    premium_icon Murnane has Bundy golfers in the swing

    News Community has massive respect for golf coach