Several decade-old record broken

HOT TIMES: Temperatures soared to a record-breaking level across the region last week. Georgia Haupt

A 26-YEAR-OLD record has been broken by half a degree after the mercury hit 33.7 degrees in Bundaberg last Friday.

Scorching the former maximum temperature set in 1991 of 33.2 degrees, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was the middle of summer.

The average temperature for last month was 27.7 degrees.

The record-breaking day comes in the wake of a heatwave that washed over a majority of south-east Queensland.

And although the hot weather might have been good news for holiday-makers, it was an added strain for our farmers after a particularly dry winter.

However, this week the temps will be much milder, with today expected to reach a top of 23 degrees and tomorrow 26 degrees with cloudy conditions.

The maximum temperature for the Bundaberg region isn't expected to top 29 degrees for the rest of the week.

The same can be said for Gayndah, until Friday when it's to crack 30 degrees.