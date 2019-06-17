SEVENTH HEAVEN: School continues Head of the River success

CHAMPIONS: St Luke's Anglican Schools Mercedes Thomas, Tom Dexter, Charlie Baldry, Murray Macpherson and Declan Bertoli made up the winning team in the Head of the River.

ROWING: "You'll see us next year.”

If you think St Luke's Anglican School is done winning when it comes to Head of the River, think again.

The school claimed a seventh straight crown on Sunday, winning the mixed quad event that decides the title.

St Luke's featuring Mercedes Thomas, Tom Dexter, Charlie Baldry, Murray Macpherson and Declan Bertoli were pushed early from the other schools before pulling away in the final 500m to win.

The school was buoyed on by the juniors cheering the school name as the rowers crossed the finish line ahead of Shalom College and Bundaberg State High School in third.

"We had a good start, about half a boat length ahead,” Dexter said.

"They (Shalom) held so strong as well, all the crews did amazing.

"I couldn't be proud of the guys.”

Dexter admitted the team did feel the pressure of keeping the streak alive for the school.

But once the race got started the nerves disappeared.

"We doubted ourselves going into it but when we got here we said 'let's just get it,'” Dexter said.

"I kind of had tunnel vision in the race.”

Baldry said the conditions didn't help the team but the school was able to push through it.

Thomas said it was all about showing effort during the race.

"Just maintain our push as hard as we can,” she said.

"When you feel tired, just push that little bit more.

"We want to thank our coaches, our parents and the whole St Luke's community.”

Dexter said the team would now train for next year with all able to race again at next year's event.

The team showed it was also champions in and out of the water during the regatta.

Not long after winning the Head of the River the team was quick to assist their schoolmates in helping to pack up.

St Luke's school sports director Len Kirchner said that was what the event was all about.

"It's about the personal growth of each student and them improving their resilience and discipline, which sports teach,” he said.

"The sport can't run without volunteers and without each one bring their help to the regatta.

"It's great the seniors are setting an example to the junior rowers to lift the boats, get things back up and clean the boats.

"That's the culture we want to teach our kids.”

Shalom College were disappointed not to win but exceeded their own expectations.

"We were happy we weren't as far behind (as them),” Shalom rower Grace Pashley said.

"We were trying to focus on our own technique and come together.”

Pashley said next year the squad would hopefully train harder to close the gap and win.

Bundaberg State High School might have finished third but it won plenty of respect with the team purely made up of girls in the team.

The school finished ahead of other finishers Bundaberg North State High School, Gin Gin State High School and Maryborough State High School.