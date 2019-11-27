Seventeen dogs and a cat seized in RSPCA investigation

SEIZED: Seven of the dogs rescued from the property were handed over to the Greyhound Adoption Program.

THE RSPCA has seized 18 animals from a property at Coominya after complaints the animals were neglected.

One cat and seventeen dogs were taken, all of which were subsequently treated, wormed and vaccinated by RSPCA veterinarians at Wacol.

RSPCA Chief Inspector Daniel Young confirmed the animals had been seized due to concerns about their welfare.

"The majority of the animals were seized due to health problems or living condition issues," he said.

"The matter is still under investigation and we are working with the POI in relation to other animals still in her care."

The property owner has been cooperating with RSPCA officers.

Of the dogs seized, 10 were greyhounds, and seven of them have now been transferred to the Greyhound Adoption Program facilities at Churchable.

Queensland Racing Integrity Commissioner Ross Barnett said it was upsetting to see any animal neglected.

"Greyhounds are close to our hearts here at the QRIC Greyhound Adoption Program, so it is particularly distressing when we receive greyhounds as a result of these circumstances. The GAP team will do their very best to assess, care and hopefully rehome them for a positive outcome."

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty offered his thanks to those at the adoption program for their help.

"All of us at the RSPCA are very grateful that GAP are willing to accommodate these greyhounds," he said.

"They know the breed inside out and their assistance means we can focus on the remaining dogs from the property that are still in our care."

Mr Beatty urged people to research where there animals were going before giving them away or rehoming them.

"Just because someone claims to rescue animals, doesn't always mean they are treating animals properly," he said.

"Sadly we are seeing situations where people claim to be running a rescue group, yet they are not capable or willing to ensure the animals' needs are being catered for. We're seeing these situations far, far too often."

This latest investigation comes less than a week after the Lockyer Valley Regional Council confirmed it was issuing fines against one of the alleged "puppy farm" operators raided by the RSPCA in September.