Seven-year-old boy missing in Bundaberg.

A SEVEN-year-old boy is missing in Bundaberg.
Police are asking the public for to help locate a missing boy who was last seen at on River Terrace in Millbank around 7.15am.
The boy has a medical condition and police and family are concerned for his welfare.
The boy is Caucasian and is wearing long blue pants with a red and blue top.
Anyone who has seen the boy is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444 or the local police station on 4153 9111.
Police are trying to source a photo of the boy.
