26°
Critical Alert

Seven-year-old boy missing in Bundaberg.

EMERGENCY SERVICES: Generic Police file photo.
EMERGENCY SERVICES: Generic Police file photo. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3
Emma Reid
by

A SEVEN-year-old boy is missing in Bundaberg.

Police are asking the public for to help locate a missing boy who was last seen at on River Terrace in Millbank around 7.15am.

The boy has a medical condition and police and family are concerned for his welfare.

The boy is Caucasian and is wearing long blue pants with a red and blue top.

Anyone who has seen the boy is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444 or the local police station on 4153 9111.

Police are trying to source a photo of the boy.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

MORE TO COME

Topics:  bundaberg emergency missing child police

Bundaberg News Mail
Human poo and toilet paper on busy street

Human poo and toilet paper on busy street

DISGUSTING human excrement and toilet paper flowing along FE Walker St has left a Bundaberg man feeling sick

WATCH: School buses filmed driving through flooded roads

Police urge people not to drive on flooded roads

Court hears of girlfriend's plea as Landon's heart stopped

Witness Mikaela Atkins leaves court.

'Please help me, his heart has stopped,' she told the hospital

Kids’ game a ‘paedophile’s gateway’

Roblox. Picture: Roblox/Twitter

“New Minecraft” hosts more than 15 million user-created games

Local Partners