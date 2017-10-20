Seven-year-old boy missing in Bundaberg.

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

A SEVEN-year-old boy is missing in Bundaberg.

Police are asking the public for to help locate a missing boy who was last seen at on River Terrace in Millbank around 7.15am.

The boy has a medical condition and police and family are concerned for his welfare.

The boy is Caucasian and is wearing long blue pants with a red and blue top.

Anyone who has seen the boy is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444 or the local police station on 4153 9111.

Police are trying to source a photo of the boy.

