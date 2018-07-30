Seven Wonders search is on and Lady Elliot's on the radar

MAKING WAVES: Lady Elliot Island's reputation as a top holiday destination continues to rise and it could be chosen as one of the Seven Wonders of Australia.

LADY Elliot Island and the Great Barrier Reef have been nominated in a nationwide voting initiative to determine the 'Seven Wonders of Australia', with tens of thousands of Aussies expected to vote in the online travel poll.

Lying 85km north-east of Bundaberg, Lady Elliot Island is a strong contender for one of the Seven Wonders of Australia.

Lady Elliot offers impressive sites and world-class snorkelling opportunities, yet it's the island's propensity for attracting manta rays which separates it from its brethren, recently being named the top spot in the world for scuba diving with manta rays by international regulator PADI.

Another drawcard is the island's proximity to the world's single largest living organism, the Great Barrier Reef, which has also been nominated as a contender for the Seven Wonders of Australia.

While numerous lists and rankings for Australia's most iconic sites have been made by individuals in the past, Australian travel company Experience Oz is turning to the Australian public to vote to determine the country's greatest wonders.

The Seven Wonders of Australia campaign asks voters to select from a short list of 50 iconic Australian natural sites, landmarks and architectural icons submitted by state and regional tourism organisations .

Aussies will have the opportunity to vote for the Seven Wonders of Australia over the next three months.

Once public voting closes on October 7, a short list of 20 finalists will be vetted by a panel of judges from Australia's tourism, conservation and non-for-profit sectors.

For more information or to vote, go to experienceoz .com.au/7Wonders.