The Waves' Corey Leggett tries to beat Bargara defender Kyle Townsend during their Triple M Division 1 Cup match.
Seven-star performance from The Waves

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
5th Mar 2020 5:25 PM
FOOTBALL: Bargara admits it was taught a footballing lesson in the Triple M Division 1 Cup.

The Waves are into next week’s semi-final after a 7-0 win over Bargara in the quarterfinals.

The team scored two goals in the opening 15 minutes before adding one more before half time.

The Waves then completed the rout with a further four goals in the second half.

“The Waves were well drilled and we were very reactive,” Bargara coach Kyle Townsend said.

“It’s a great lesson for our young players to learn.

“They come out and scored early and outplayed us.”

But Townsend isn’t worried, instead he sees it as a lesson on their footballing journey.

“It’s an extra game, we’ve got more games to work on it and improve on what we spoke about after the game,” he said.

“We will only get stronger and if our experienced players can mentor the youngsters, then we will get results.”

Bargara plays Granville tomorrow in the first round of the Wide Bay Premier League with The Waves facing the United Park Eagles.

The Waves will now play Bingera in the semi’s of the Cup on Wednesday.

Read about their thoughts on the game in Saturday’s NewsMail.

football triple m division 1 cup
