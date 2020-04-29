Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OFF AIR: Seven news reader Rob Brough.
OFF AIR: Seven news reader Rob Brough.
News

Seven shuts Gladstone newsroom

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Apr 2020 12:01 PM | Updated: 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER almost a decade of serving the region, Seven has closed its Gladstone newsroom doors.

Seven Queensland announced the closure yesterday, almost 10 years after opening in November 2010.

Seven Brisbane and regional Queensland general manager Ben Roberts-Smith said Seven Central Queensland's commitment to the local community was unwavering.

"We will continue to service Central Queensland through our Rockhampton office," Mr Roberts-Smith said.

"While it was no longer viable to continue operating a satellite office in this environment, we are confident Gladstone people will not miss out."

The Gladstone news reporter has been offered the opportunity to relocate to another role within the Seven news team, while the two other staff affected have accepted redundancy packages.

The Seven Central Queensland office in Rockhampton remains fully staffed, with the team there continuing to cover Gladstone stories.

Seven was the last free-to-air television broadcaster to close its doors in Gladstone.

More Stories

channel seven editors picks newsroom qld news regional news seven news television news
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fever clinic hours reduced after two weeks without new case

        premium_icon Fever clinic hours reduced after two weeks without new case

        News BUNDABERG'S fever clinic is reducing its hours today after over two weeks without a new case of coronavirus in the Wide Bay.

        One taken to hospital after morning crash

        premium_icon One taken to hospital after morning crash

        News PARAMEDICS were called to a crash at Avenell Heights this morning.

        Paradise Dam reopens for recreational activities

        premium_icon Paradise Dam reopens for recreational activities

        News Paradise Dam will reopen on Saturday for recreational activities as stay-at-home...

        Bennett encourages women to take up bursary offer

        premium_icon Bennett encourages women to take up bursary offer

        News Applications are open for more than 40 bursaries on offer through the National...

        • 29th Apr 2020 1:00 PM