Seven reports of theft in just three days

STOLEN: Kurt Dempsey is asking the community to keep an eye out for a laptop like this one after his was stolen from his car on Sunday night. Contributed

A BUNDABERG man is outraged after thieves broke into his car and stole his laptop and wallet along with other items on Sunday night.

The items stolen from the Walkervale address include a HP Omen laptop and Mimco clutch.

Kurt Dempsey is concerned the crooks may try to hock the stolen items online and is asking the community to keep its eyes peeled.

"If you're in the area make sure your stuff is locked up and safe,” he said.

"Please keep an eye out for these items in particular in case they are trying to flog them off on Gumtree or something.”

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said there were seven reports of thefts from vehicles in the area since Friday.

Items stolen from various Bundaberg addresses included mobile phones, registration plates, a laptop with a passport, and a carry bag with a digital camera, binoculars and water sport equipment inside.

Snr Cnst Loftus said it was likely unknown offenders were committing the offences and now was time to take steps to keep your home and property safe.

The steps to help prevent theft include removing temptation, locking doors and closing windows when your vehicle is unattended.

If you must leave valuables in your car, keep them out of sight.

If you have information about the stolen items contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

Mr Dempsey asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Bundaberg police 4153 9111.