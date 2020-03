Crystal Jones Crystal Jones is a senior journalist and editor at the Bundaberg NewsMail. She has worked extensively in regional Queensland news since 2007 and has tackled big issues including the extensive abuse in the aged care industry. Full Profile Login to follow

POLICE are hoping locals can help them identify a number of people in relation to investigations.

Police believe the people in these images could help.

If you have information, call Police Link on 131 444 and quote the relevant QP number.

People are instructed not to approach the people in the images.