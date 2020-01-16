Seven out of nine dams run dry at Kynuna Lodge ... so far

DAM DRY: Vanessa Southey and Russ Tindall near one of the dams on their Ridgelands property.

DAM DRY: Vanessa Southey and Russ Tindall near one of the dams on their Ridgelands property.

RIDGELANDS property owners Russ Tindall and Vanessa Southey had not in 12 years had a dam without water - until this drought.

Now seven of their nine dams are dry and the two that do have water are almost out.

"This is the worst we've ever seen it," Mr Tindall said.

"Some of the older fellas are saying in the 80s it was pretty bad.

"But we've just had no rainfall."

Russ Tindall walks around one of the dry dams on his Ridgelands property. Photo Allan Reinikka.

The couple runs horses and cattle on their Hansen Rd property.

Things became so tough that Ms Southey had to recently return to the workforce.

"That was just to help pay the feed bill," Mr Tindall said.

"We've had to downsize massively because there's just no feed and no water."

Mr Tindall also operates Tindos Transport, carting hay and supplies to different parts of Central Queensland, to make ends meet.

He said once the remaining two dams ran dry they would have to look at buying a water truck, as paying for the resource to be carted was too expensive.

A drone shot from above Kynuna Lodge shows just how dry the parched land is. Photo Allan Reinikka.

He supported a call for the construction of a main water pipeline to service the area.

"There's got to be some money spent on infrastructure here," he said.

"This is the 21st century.

"People out here are running businesses that employ people.

"We employ people too."

Ms Southey said she wasn't even worried about water for irrigation but just wanted it to keep stock alive.

She said the couple had secured a water allocation but had not been able to find a way to get the water to their property.