Seven of Bundy’s most gripping court cases

Some of the most gripping Bundaberg court cases you might have missed.

THERE have been many court cases go through the Bundaberg courts that have shocked the community.

Here are seven you may have missed.

‘You abused your little sister, you were a child yourself’

A man faced Bundaberg District Court last month for the rape and indecent treatment of his young sister 14 years ago.

The man, now in his 30s, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court on last month to one charge of rape and six counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12.

He cannot be named for legal reasons.

He was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service and also received a $1000 good behaviour bond with an operational period of two years.

Man jailed for armed robbery of Bundy Asian supermarket

A COURT heard how a 20-year-old man participated in an armed robbery to try and repay his drug debt.

Connor Paul Menzies pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court yesterday to one count of armed robbery in company.

Menzies was sentenced to three years imprisonment with a parole date set at November 24.

28 days of pre-sentence custody was declared as time served and a conviction was recorded.

Townsville generic criminal with knife weapon threatening to stab

Court hears sick details of Bundy dad who raped his daughter

A man pleaded guilty in February to 10 offences in Bundaberg District Court after he indecently treated and raped his own daughter.

The court heard the acts happened between 1998 and 2003 when the man’s daughter was aged between 11 and 15.

The man was sentenced to five years imprisonment suspended after serving 20 months.

Man jailed for acting like a ‘domestic tyrant’

A MAN who tried to reconcile with his ex has been jailed after four days of acting as a “domestic tyrant”.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg District Court to eight offences including strangulation.

The man was sentenced to three years imprisonment with a parole released of April 8 2020 after having served 12 months.

The remainder of his term will be suspended for five years.

MAN FINED: A man has been fined $400 after he threw a microwave during an argument with his partner.

Man jailed after striking woman in the face with star picket

Timothy Little, 22, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to an act of grievous bodily harm against a woman known to him and his partner.

The court heard Little used a star picket to strike the woman in the face after she arrived at his partner’s house asking her for money she owed.

Little was sentenced to four years and six months imprisonment which must be served cumulatively on the term he was currently serving for robbery.

He will be eligible for parole on November 20.

LUCK RUNS OUT: Serial pokie thief jailed

In November Adam Joseph Cotter, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to three counts of break and enter and stealing and another three counts of wilful damage.

In three days between April 27 and 29, Cotter stole $10,000 in cash and caused significant damage to pokie machines and doors at the Bundaberg Services Club and the Across the Waves Sports Club.

Judge Anthony Rafter sentenced Cotter to three and a half years imprisonment for each of the break and enter charges and two years for each of the wilful damage charges.

He will be eligible for parole on April 27, 2021.

Dad broke four-month-old’s leg ‘trying to make baby poo’

A man pleaded guilty to one charge of grievous bodily harm in the Bundaberg District Court after he caused a spiral fracture to his baby’s leg and then waited two hours before taking her to hospital.

The court heard the man began moving his infant child’s legs in a bike pedal motion as he was told it would assist in opening their bowels.

The father was sentenced to three years imprisonment with an immediate parole release.