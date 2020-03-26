Seven news stories that show community spirit in a dark time

Annie McGrath, Lorraine Finau and Lyn Mano are determined to help the isolated and needy in the Bundaberg Bargara region.

LOCALS are making Bundaberg shine through adversity.

The global outbreak of coronavirus has led to a feeling of stress and uncertainty for many.

But in the Bundaberg region, community spirit continues to shine.

Here are seven recent stories that show our resilience.

1. Computers for schoolkids

As closures continue because of Covid-19, Pastor Kelvin Rowland is on a mission to secure computers for students who don't have one as schools turn to online learning.

Bargara Brewing Companys Jack Milbank is encouraging the community to use the takeaway service available at the Tantitha St brewery.

2. Want beer but want to stay safe?

Bargara Brewing Company has sorted out a healthier way to sell you beer while keeping up with the rules.

Mally Dunne perusing the plants at Boylans Garden World. The garden centre has seen steady traffic as more people spend time at home due to the corona virus epidemic. Mike Knott

3. Gardens taking off as locals go back to nature

How does your garden grow in Bundaberg? Well apparently.

Locals have been flocking to the region's plant nurseries to buy up big.

HEARTY FOOD: Dion Taylor from HSG At the Gardens, has launched Random Acts of Dinner.

4. Service launches to help send a meal to someone you care for

With deliveries becoming more popular and with more and more people staying at home, a new service has launched that allows you to order a delicious meal and have it delivered to someone.

ONBOARD: Grunske’s by the River's Beryl Grunske has joined the business project.

5. Helping eateries to adapt and survive

AS hospitality businesses face closures across the nation, Bundaberg Tourism has developed a project to help our eateries adapt and survive the coming months of uncertainty.

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE: Annie McGrath, Lyn Mano and Lorraine Finau are determined to help the isolated and needy in the Bundaberg Bargara region.

6. Volunteers offer support and can deliver food

EVEN in a time of crisis, LUV is all you need.

Locally United Volunteers (LUV) is a support group that was recently created by residents Annie McGrath, Lorraine Finau and Lyn Mano.

RUM MAKERS TO THE RESCUE: State Development Minister Cameron Dick with bottles of Bundaberg Rum and Beenleigh Rum.

7. Bundy Rum joins fight againt virus

ICONIC local company Bundaberg Rum has stepped up to ensure the supply of much-needed hand sanitiser for Queensland in the midst the coronavirus crisis.