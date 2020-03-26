Seven news stories that show community spirit in a dark time
LOCALS are making Bundaberg shine through adversity.
The global outbreak of coronavirus has led to a feeling of stress and uncertainty for many.
But in the Bundaberg region, community spirit continues to shine.
Here are seven recent stories that show our resilience.
As closures continue because of Covid-19, Pastor Kelvin Rowland is on a mission to secure computers for students who don't have one as schools turn to online learning.
2. Want beer but want to stay safe?
Bargara Brewing Company has sorted out a healthier way to sell you beer while keeping up with the rules.
3. Gardens taking off as locals go back to nature
How does your garden grow in Bundaberg? Well apparently.
Locals have been flocking to the region's plant nurseries to buy up big.
4. Service launches to help send a meal to someone you care for
With deliveries becoming more popular and with more and more people staying at home, a new service has launched that allows you to order a delicious meal and have it delivered to someone.
5. Helping eateries to adapt and survive
AS hospitality businesses face closures across the nation, Bundaberg Tourism has developed a project to help our eateries adapt and survive the coming months of uncertainty.
6. Volunteers offer support and can deliver food
EVEN in a time of crisis, LUV is all you need.
Locally United Volunteers (LUV) is a support group that was recently created by residents Annie McGrath, Lorraine Finau and Lyn Mano.
7. Bundy Rum joins fight againt virus
ICONIC local company Bundaberg Rum has stepped up to ensure the supply of much-needed hand sanitiser for Queensland in the midst the coronavirus crisis.