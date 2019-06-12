Menu
Seven more Bundy businesses you may not have known about

Crystal Jones
by
12th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
MORE than 500 people read our initial story about 17 new Bundaberg businesses that locals may not have known about

Following from that story, seven more small businesses got in touch to let us know they were around.

They are: 

Difftrans

Richard Soley says the mechanic shop is a family owned business.

Motoworx Auto & Performance

Dean Christensen shared the news of his local, family owned mechanical shop.

Cadz ol' Skool Diner & Takeaway

The North Bundaberg favourite has been around a while, but it's now under new management.

Lorna Blue Studio

If you're a creative person wanting stamping or scrapbooking supplies then head to locally run website Lorna Blue Studio.

Hansen Home & Yard Maintenance

The home and garden business has all your needs covered.

MNS Welding & Wood Burners, Fire Pits

A local workshop at Goodwood offering general fabrication, trailer repairs and hard facing welding.

Will fab, paint, install wood burners, fire pits and rim pots.

Petal's Nails and Beaute

Petal's offers arcrylic nails, manicures, pedicures, gel polish, waxing, eyebrow tinting and a new service that will be added soon. They're over north.

Bundaberg News Mail

