Seven jobs created for Bundy locals

SKY HIGH: Trevor Walden captured this unique view of the ex-HMAS Tobruk being towed into the Burnett River from his helicopter.

THE scuttling of ex-HMAS Tobruk has handed more jobs to Bundaberg locals.

Minister for National Parks and the Great Barrier Reef Steven Miles said marine company Birdon Pty Ltd had employed seven Bundaberg locals to undertake ship keeping duties before the vessel was scuttled.

It is due to be sunk by late 2018 and is expected to attract thousands of divers each year.

"The scuttling of the decommissioned ex-HMAS Tobruk is an excellent way for us to boost the regional economy, creating local jobs and attracting international tourism to the area,” Mr Miles said.

"We anticipate there will be more job opportunities for locals as the project progresses, with preparatory works to take place just around the corner in the Bundaberg Port Marina.”

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the scuttling of the ex-HMAS Tobruk was a $10.25 million project in partnership with Bundaberg and Fraser Coast Regional Councils.

"The transformation of the ex-HMAS Tobruk into an artificial reef and world-class dive site will be fantastic for this area,” she said.

"Once completed, we expect it to generate significant spending and flow-on economic benefits to major hubs such as Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.”