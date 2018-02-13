Coffee, tea, sugar stolen in break-in, along with laptops

BREAK AND ENTER: IF BREAKING into a school, stealing computers and iPads was not enough, crooks also stole the tea, coffee, sugar and two cartons of soft drink.

BREAKING into a school worked up a hunger in some thieves who not only got away with computers and iPads, but tea, coffee, sugar and two cartons of soft drink.

Maroondan State School and Gin Gin Athletics were both targeted in what is described as a "devastating" act of theft and vandalism.

Gin Gin police Sergeant Sharon Morgan said the thieves forced their way into the small community school between 3.30pm on Thursday and 5am last Friday.

The property stolen included two laptops, two Fijitsu Lifebooks, seven iPads and two Eskies, which Sgt Morgan said may have been used to carry the tea, coffee and sugar out.

Sgt Morgan, who has been stationed at Gin Gin for just four weeks, said the school had been targeted a number of times in the past.

She said this sort of crime was upsetting, not only for the teachers and children but for the whole community.

"They forced entry to numerous blocks and jimmied the doors open," she said.

"We've conducted a security audit with the schools in the area."

The athletics clubhouse was also hit on the same night. The club's caretaker found the door forced open about 7.40am on Friday.

Sgt Morgan said at this stage it was not clear what, if anything, was stolen.

Both the police and the school community are calling on the public to keep their eyes and ears open to help find the offenders.

"All the serial numbers were recorded," Sgt Morgan said.

"If anyone sees someone trying to offload these items they can call Crime Stoppers or come and see us at the Gin Gin Police Station."

The NewsMail didn't receive a reply from Education Queensland before publication.