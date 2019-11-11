Seven great community happenings you'll want to know about

Alcoholism support

THE Al-Anon Family Groups continue to meet to support families and friends of problem drinkers.

The meetings are held each Monday at St Patrick's Church hall on Powers St, Bundaberg.

There is no cost except for any voluntary contribution.

Contact 0499 509 006 or 0428 551 445 for more information.

Pensioners' Christmas lunch

THE Bundaberg Pensioners League is holding its Christmas lunch from noon on Monday, December 2.

It will be held at the Bundaberg Services Club.

Bookings can be made at the pensioners' office from Monday to Wednesdays, and on Fridays, from 8.30am to 11.30am.

Payments are necessary when making a booking.

Social meet-ups

CASUAL social gatherings are held for singles and couples.

New members are always welcome to join at the Cuppatime Cafe at the IGA complex in North Bundaberg each month.

The next meet-up will be held at 11am on Tuesday, November 12.

Contact host Eunice Helmore on 0407 738 180 for more information.

Partners of Veterans

THIS will be held at 9.30am this Wednesday at the Veterans Drop-In Centre at 44 Pitt St, Bundaberg.

Contact Helen on 0407 594 846 or Jan on 0428 512 825 for more details.

Christmas ham spins

MONSTER Christmas ham spins will be held to financially support Bundaberg Central School's P&C.

All are welcome to support the event.

It will be held at 13 Crofton St in Bundaberg, on Friday, November 29.

There will be a barbecue from 5.30pm, as well as a raffle.

The raffle's major prize will be two nights at Shoreline Apartments in Bargara.

Howard Christmas Carnival

A FAMILY friendly Christmas carnival will be held at the Burrum District Community Centre from 4pm to 8pm on Saturday, November 16.

There will be live entertainment, a roving magician, market stalls, and rides.

Dinosaurs as well as an appearance from Santa have also been promised.

Rides cost $2 and include rock climbing, laser tag, a jumping castle and a water slide.

The canteen will be open.

A fireworks display will be held at 8pm, ending the night's entertainment. Bring your own blanket or chair.

QCWA Hoy and Cent Sale

THE Queensland Country Women's Association, Hinkler Branch, will hold its hoy and cent sale on Saturday, November 23.

The sale will be held at the North Progress Hall.

The cost is $2 and includes an afternoon tea.

For more details contact Shirley Baldwin on 4152 1204 or on 0403 880 059.