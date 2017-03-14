Seven full-time jobs you can apply for in Bundy

HERE are seven full-time job vacancies advertised in the Bundaberg region at the moment.
1 SPRAY PAINTER
A position for an experienced spray painter has become available.
To apply contact, Dean on 4151 8335 or email info@coatingindustries.com.au.
2 CAR WASH ATTENDANT
Nemo Car and Dog Wash is looking for a full-time car wash attendant.
Weekend work required with jobs including cleaning, repairs and maintenance.
Send your resume to sonja@mchughsteel.com.au.
3 MECHANICS/TECHNICIANS AND SERVICE ADVISOR
Coral Coast Ford is seeking two qualified automotive mechanics/technicians and a service advisor for their workshop.
Send your resume to jcormack@coralcoastford.com.au.
4 HOTEL MANAGER
The Old Bundy Tavern has a vacancy for an experienced hotel manager.
The successful applicant must possess a hospitality management background as well as a solid history in achieving strong financial performance.
Click here to apply.
5 FLOORING SALESPERSON
Harvey Norman is looking for a flooring salesperson.
You must have a high level of flooring product knowledge and be able to measure, draw and read plans.
Click here to find ut more about the role.