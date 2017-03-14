Seven full-time jobs you can apply for in Bundy

POSITIONS VACANT: Companies are hiring in Bundy.

HERE are seven full-time job vacancies advertised in the Bundaberg region at the moment.

1 SPRAY PAINTER

A position for an experienced spray painter has become available.

To apply contact, Dean on 4151 8335 or email info@coatingindustries.com.au.

2 CAR WASH ATTENDANT

Nemo Car and Dog Wash is looking for a full-time car wash attendant.

Weekend work required with jobs including cleaning, repairs and maintenance.

Send your resume to sonja@mchughsteel.com.au.

3 MECHANICS/TECHNICIANS AND SERVICE ADVISOR

Coral Coast Ford is seeking two qualified automotive mechanics/technicians and a service advisor for their workshop.

Send your resume to jcormack@coralcoastford.com.au.

4 HOTEL MANAGER

The Old Bundy Tavern has a vacancy for an experienced hotel manager.

The successful applicant must possess a hospitality management background as well as a solid history in achieving strong financial performance.

Click here to apply.

5 FLOORING SALESPERSON

Harvey Norman is looking for a flooring salesperson.

You must have a high level of flooring product knowledge and be able to measure, draw and read plans.

Click here to find ut more about the role.