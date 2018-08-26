Seven drug drivers caught out on Bundy roads in traffic op

SEVEN drug drivers were caught in the act on Bundaberg roads in police traffic operation.

SEVEN drug-drivers were caught on Bundaberg roads in a police traffic operation.

The operation targeted anti-social driver behaviour on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Bundaberg Road Policing Unit coordinated the operation in response to reports of hooning.

During the two-night operation, police also caught one drink-driver, one unlicensed driver and one unregistered/uninsured vehicle.

Senior Community Crime Prevention Officer Sue Rewald said almost 100 traffic infringement notices were given out.

"Police regularly receive intelligence in relation to hooning," she said.

"This type of reckless driving is particularly dangerous in areas such as the CBD where pedestrians are about.

"Remember, if you are caught hooning, police have the power to impound, immobilise and confiscate vehicles."

The Maryborough Road Policing Unit travelled to Bundaberg to assist with enforcement and education.

Police also performed 643 random breath tests and gave out 91 traffic infringement notices.

You can report hooning any time online, by phoning 13HOON (134666) or via Policelink.