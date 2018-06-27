Six dead in five crashes in horror month on Coast roads

A man has died in a crash at Langshaw involving a car and a truck on Sunday morning. It has been a horror month on Sunshine Coast roads after six separate crashes have left seven dead and many in critical conditions.

IT HAS been a horror month on Sunshine Coast roads with six killed and others critically injured in five serious crashes.

Yesterday a young mother became the latest roadway victim after she was killed instantly in a single vehicle rollover in Kenilworth.

A teenage girl, 13, and a boy, 12, suffered serious injuries in the crash on Moy Pocket Road.

Both were airlifted by rescue choppers to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital; the girl with critical head and facial injuries and the boy with serious head and neck injuries.

Police release details on fatal crash at Langshaw

A 'quiet, easy-going' man died in a crash involving a car and a truck on a rural road north of the Coast on June 10.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Coppermine Creek Road and Eel Creek Road at Langshaw, south of Gympie, about 7.10am.

Police said it appeared the vehicles had collided before the station wagon left Eel Creek Road at Langshaw and travelled down an embankment.

'We have lost a champion'

A single-vehicle crash left two regional Coast communities in mourning after the loss of two "champions" on June 16.

A 25-year-old Curra man was driving a Mazda dual-cab utility when it left Harvey Siding Road killing himself and his 26-year-old passenger from Gympie.

'My little princess': Family mourns daughter's death

The Yandina community was brought to its knees and a family stricken with grief after the shocking death of a six-year-old girl accidentally run over in a shopping centre carpark by an elderly woman on June 17.

Indie Armstong was tragically killed when an 86-year-old woman lost control of her car and reversed into her.

Her eight-year-old sister Lily and her grandmother Sandy Brampton were also hit.

Investigators to call on witnesses of fatal Coast crash

On Sunday, June 24, a 44-year-old father died roadside in Eumundi after his silver Mazda collided with another.

The passenger, believed to be the teenage son of the driver, was taken to hospital. The driver of the other vehicle, a red Toyota Prado was also hospitalised with injuries.

A Sunshine Coast Forensic Crash Unit spokeswoman said investigations would continue but it could take four to six weeks for a toxicology report to come back.