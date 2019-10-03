Seven dead from flu-related complications in Wide Bay this year

Generic photo of a woman with the flu shot. Picture: iStock

SEVEN people have died from flu-related complications this year in the Wide Bay, bringing the state total up to 191 deaths.

Official statistics now prove its one of the worst years on record and up until September 22, there were 2,024 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza in the year to date within the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service notification area.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said so far this year the numbers are truly staggering with already close to 65,000 lab-confirmed flu cases recorded and it’s not over yet with three months left in the year.

“So far this year 2930 people were admitted to hospitals across the state with 285 requiring acute care in ICU,” Mr Miles said.

“Even if you’re fit and healthy the flu can make you extremely unwell and sadly in some cases, cause death.

“Tragically, at least 191 deaths have been recorded associated with the flu so far this year.

“Every death is one too many, these were Queenslanders with families and loved ones and prevention has to be a priority for all of us.”

Thanking the hospital staff and paramedics who have are caring these flu victims, Mr Miles said “it’s why we’ve doubled our winter beds investment to $20 million this year”.

“I am begging people, please get yourselves and your families vaccinated every year. And if you’re sick, stay home,” he said.

“Vaccination is the best way to give yourself a fighting chance to avoid getting the flu.

“The then record-breaking year of 2017 reached a total of 56,094 cases.”

In Queensland, those eligible for the government-funded vaccine include:

all children aged six months to less than five years

pregnant women during any stage of pregnancy

persons 65 years of age or older

all Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people six months of age and older

persons six months of age or older who have certain medical conditions which increase the risk of influenza disease complications.”

Current flu stats as of 29 September 2019:

64,809 lab-confirmed notifications

2,930 influenza hospitalisations

285 Intensive Care (ICU) admissions

at least 191 recorded deaths associated with the flu