News

UPDATED: 40 firefighters battle Rosedale fire

Hannah Sbeghen
by
23rd Sep 2018 2:15 PM

UPDATED 4.26PM: THE blaze on Barnetts Rd has been contained with the help of 40 firefighters.

QFES reported the fire was large and was moving fast when it broke out, requiring up 11 crews including rural and urban brigades.

"There was multiple fronts on the fire but the easterly, southern and northern sides has been contained," he said.

Fire crews are expected to be on the scene dampening down and patrolling the area into the evening.

EARLIER 2.15PM: SEVEN crews are working to extinguish a large grass fire at Rosedale this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services reported that the fire broke out in a paddock on Barnetts Rd at around 12.30pm.

A QFES spokesman said there was a number of sheds on the property with one of them sustaining minor damage.

"That shed hasn't burnt down but it has been damaged by the fire," he said.

"Crews are doing a lot of back burning to keep the fire away from those sheds and there is also a tractor on site that is working on one fire fronts."

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

