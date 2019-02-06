Seven business opportunities in Bundy right now

ON THE MARKET: Bundy is full of business opportunities.

THERE are more than 100 businesses listed for sale in the Bundaberg region.

From mechanics and service stations to buildings housing major supermarkets, the region could be a goldmine for the right investor who swoops in and takes over.

Here's a list of seven potential commercial properties available right now.

SOUTHSIDE CENTRAL

LANDMARK: The Southside Central site is being sold by expressions of interest. Contributed

A LANDMARK shopping complex in the heart of Bundaberg is now on the market and is listed by Expression of Interest.

Southside Central, which was previously known as Olsen's Corner, has hit the market and boasts 11 tenants and an estimated income of $990,506 a year.

The complex located at 56 Walker St has a convenience stop, cafe and a chemist.

The site has four street access and is about 9925sqm.

The property has a diverse, non-discretionary tenancy mix with 80 per cent of income derived from medical, health and fast food based retailers including Ramsay Health, QML, Subway, Ubet and a strong trading Foodworks Supermarket.

SHOP AND RESIDENCE

BUSY LOCATION: The Takalvan St shop with attached four-bedroom home. Contributed

A SHOP with an attached four bedroom home is up for grabs on a busy Bundaberg street.

This property has been a successful convenience store in the past and is in a high-exposure position on Takalvan St.

The shop, which was recently Total Pet Care, still contains the front counter, refrigeration and coldrooms and which remains with the property.

There is easy access from the main road and ideal location for any business requiring high exposure to passing traffic.

The asking price is $650,000.

DUAL BUILDINGS

ON THE HIGHWAY: A secure national tenant, IGA Childers, is in place until 2028 . Contributed

A PREMISES in Childers with a secure national tenant, IGA Childers, in place until 2028, along with the Childers Butchery, which has a lease until 2020, is looking for a new owner.

The combined buildings have an asking price of $3.4 million.

Found at 112-120 Churchill St, with a combined land size of 2168sqm, on the corner of the Bruce Highway, there is a lot of potential.

Both properties are free standing and an approximate net income of $304,000 a year.

AUTO ELECTRICAL MECHANIC

AUTO SHOP: The owners of the North Bundaberg Auto Electrical and Mechanical workshop are retiring. Contributed

A WELL-established business with everything included could be an auto mechanical opportunity waiting for you.

The owners of the North Bundaberg Auto Electrical and Mechanical workshop have decided to move on enjoy retirement.

At 48-50 Perry St, Bundaberg North, the freehold property has been part of the community since the mechanical business was started more than 20 years ago.

The business offers auto electrical repairs and installations.

It includes the current workshop equipment, spare parts and office and reception furnishings.

The current staff, auto electrician and mechanic would be happy to continue working with new owners.

NEAR-NEW WAREHOUSE

The near-new warehouse complex in Johanna Boulevard. Contributed

A NEAR-NEW warehouse and showroom complex in Johanna Boulevard is now on the market.

The building was the Lifeline Super Store and is at the corner of Johanna Boulevard and Lillian Crescent in the Kensington Estate.

The floor area of the complex is approximately 625sqm with with high roller door access to the warehouse and glass and aluminium frontage to the shop.

It is a freehold Investment and would suit emerging bulky goods sector. The asking price is $1,520,000.

STOCKLAND KENSINGTON

FOR SALE: Stockland Bundaberg is home of the region's biggest supermarket. Contributed

THE home of Bundaberg's newest Coles and surrounding shops are up for grabs at Kensington.

Coles Supermarket anchors the centre and trades strongly servicing customers seeking a high level of convenience.

The 4639sqm supermarket, which is the largest in Bundaberg, is complemented by The Reject Shop, in addition to a range of food, beverage and service retailers.

There is also an additional more than 9000sqm of land for future development and expansion of the centre.

The newly built supermarket, provides the purchaser with positive tax efficient cashflow and as of December 31, 2018, it's net leased income was $1,917,123.

FAMILY RESTAURANT

READY TO GO: The Kepnock premises would suit a restaurant with function room. Contributed

THIS is could be your opportunity to secure a rare commercial site in the popular suburb of Kepnock with main road exposure.

Zoned for commercial use this premises have been purposely extended to suit a restaurant with a formal function room, open dining area, side entrance ideal for bain-marie, store room, rest rooms, bar and huge kitchen area.

The kitchen equipment is included in the asking price of $500,000 and includes a cold room, steam oven, deep fryer, stainless steal kitchen benches, gas cookers, deep freeze plus selected chairs and tables.

Simply walk in and open your own restaurant or re-purpose to suit your own needs.

There is plenty of off-street parking and more parking at the rear.

SELLING UP?

These commercial properties were listed on www.realcommercial. com.au.

If you have a business for sale and would like to see it featured in the NewsMail, email details and photo to reporter Emma Reid: emma.reid@news-mail.com.au