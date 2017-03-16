Seven art projects to benefit from cash injection

ARTS FUNDING: Georgie Derksen takes a close look at Captain Jack by Bundaberg artist Marlies Oakley, whose paste-up and stencilling project is one of seven to get RADF funding.

AN ARTIST with a passion for innovative street art, a writer seeking contacts to help with the publication of a children's book and an indigenous play are among projects approved for funding under the local Regional Arts Development Fund Community Grants.

Seven RADF 2016-17 Round One applications have been approved for grants totalling $26,365.

Bundaberg Regional Council community services spokeswoman Judy Peters said the broad cross-section of projects approved for funding demonstrated that the council and State Government were engaged in supporting projects that skilled individuals as well as providing artistic development for community benefit.

"Stage and film production feature in these grants with an indigenous play, No Buu on the Bus, set to be performed at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre in conjunction with NAIDOC Week celebrations.

Another project is the development of a script for a feature film about a female backpacker in Bundaberg.

"Workshops in various art mediums regularly attract funding because they provide the opportunity to engage many people in the development of their particular areas of artistic interest,” Cr Peters said.

"In this round we are providing funding for a mixed media workshop as well as a delightful two-day workshop with noted wildlife artist Katherine Cooper.”

Cr Peters said Bundy mixed media artist Marlies Oakley would be attending a Sydney workshop to engage and develop street art skills based on paste-ups and stencils which are mediums not currently practiced locally.

She said this year the total amount of funding allocated to the Regional Arts Development Fund Community Grants was $69,668.00, as well as a further $10,000 allocated towards the Bargara Pump Station Art Project which is to be completed this year.

An amount of $10,000 is also going towards two council-initiated artist in residence projects in 2017 in the Performing Arts and Visual Arts areas.

The Regional Arts Development Fund is a partnership between the State Government and Bundaberg Regional Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.

Queensland Premier and Arts Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said the RADF delivered on the Queensland Government's commitment to foster diverse and inclusive communities, grow strong regions and provide training, education, and employment opportunities for Queenslanders.

"The Queensland Government is contributing $2.08 million to leverage up to $1.92 million from local councils resulting in up to $4 million available to support arts and cultural activities throughout the state in 2016-17,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"This funding ensures Queenslanders can engage with arts in their local community,” she said.

"Each year around 500,000 people are involved in RADF projects as practitioners, participants or audience members.

"The Queensland Government is proud to continue support through RADF for a dynamic calendar of arts, cultural and heritage projects throughout Queensland, ranging from local festivals and celebrations, to training, education and employment outcomes for Queensland artists.”

Following the funding approved in Round 1 of the 2016-2017 RADF Community Grants, an amount of $43,303 is remaining for Round 2 which will open on February 20 and close on March 29.

Last year was an important milestone for RADF, celebrating 25 years of partnership between the state and local governments to promote the role and value of arts, culture and heritage as key drivers of inclusive communities and strong regions.

