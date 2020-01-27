Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Seven youths are in police custody after a brawl broke out at Moffat Beach this afternoon.
Seven youths are in police custody after a brawl broke out at Moffat Beach this afternoon. MaxPixel
Crime

Seven arrested as police swarm on Australia Day brawl

Ashley Carter
by
26th Jan 2020 6:42 PM | Updated: 27th Jan 2020 7:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEVEN people have been arrested after a brawl broke out during Australia Day celebrations at Moffat Beach's Eleanor Shipley Park this afternoon.

Police were called to the popular family-friendly park about 3.30pm as small fights broke out among a large group of drunk youths, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"There was a large group of people drinking, with small fights breaking out in the crowd," she said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Multiple police crews attended and have taken seven youths into custody for offences ranging from obstructing police to assaulting police.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one male patient was taken to the Caloundra Health Centre for a cut to his head. He was in a stable condition.

No charges have been laid at this stage.

More Stories

Show More
australia day brawl crime editors picks eleanor shipley park moffat beach queensland police youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Towns named and shamed for $1.7m rate debt

        premium_icon Towns named and shamed for $1.7m rate debt

        Council News North Burnett Regional Council names the towns owing the most on their rates bill, saying ratepayers are using council ‘as their bank’.

        PHOTOS: How we spent Australia Day in Bundaberg

        premium_icon PHOTOS: How we spent Australia Day in Bundaberg

        News Locals braved the heat to celebrate all things Aussie

        Families get out to celebrate Australia Day

        premium_icon Families get out to celebrate Australia Day

        News IT WAS picture perfect weather for Australia Day in Bundaberg with many families...

        Crocodile sighting at Fraser Island campsite

        premium_icon Crocodile sighting at Fraser Island campsite

        News The crocodile was reportedly spotted by a member of the community.