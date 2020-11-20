Settlement reached in $3.8m hospital negligence case

A NEGLIGENCE case against Mackay Hospital and Health Service has been settled out of court.

A grandmother was suing health care providers for almost $4 million over her daughter's death to secure enough money for her autistic grandson's care in the future.

Marie Wendy Hetherington, acting as a litigant guardian for her teenage grandson, argued the Mackay Hospital and Health Service together with the Mater Private After Hours Service and relevant doctors were negligent in their duty of care toward her daughter.

Jodie Marie Hart died on June 16, 2013, aged 32.

Documents before Mackay Supreme Court stated she was a single mother and drug user receiving Centrelink before she died.

The original claim, filed in November 2017, sought $3,884,000 damages for alleged negligence from MHHS, MPAHS and doctor Rehaan Shah as well as alleged breach of contract against the Mater service.

All three lodged documents defending their actions and denying many of the assertions Ms Hetherington's lawyers had made.

It is understood the details of the settlement have been sealed.

