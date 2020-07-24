Set sail: Weekend forecast for Bundy’s beach and surf conditions

IMPORTANT NOTE:

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions lightening, if you are at the beach, please maintain the social/physical distancing minimum guidelines and abide by the current group gathering guidelines as well.

WEATHER:

Well, after a fantastic weekend of weather last weekend, followed by a similar start to the week, we have seen the overcast skies, showers and gusty winds takeover for the past 2 days, along with some slightly cooler days as well. Looking ahead to today and the weekend, we should see an improvement in weather conditions with the rain clearing to partly cloudy skies with just the chance of showers, while the windy conditions will continue today before easing across the weekend. Today’s winds will continue from the South/Southeast at around 15 to 20 knots pretty much right throughout the entire day and even into tomorrow morning as well, before we see a dramatic change in wind strength through tomorrow afternoon when the winds will drop back to only 5 to 10 knots from the S/SE. Sunday will then bring W/SW winds at only a very light 5 to 10 knots as well.

SWIMMING:

Swimming conditions have become a little unpleasant over the past two days with the ocean becoming a little messy and choppy – particularly on the open and more exposed beaches. These conditions will continue through today and into tomorrow morning as well, so you will need to look for sheltered and protected locations for today and tomorrow morning – Hervey Bay, Agnes Water, Nielson Park and Moore Park being the better options. However, swimming conditions will improve rapidly through tomorrow afternoon and into Sunday as the winds ease and the ocean becomes quite calm and better suited for swimmers – by this stage of the weekend all beaches will have good swimming conditions and particular so by Sunday when the winds turn more offshore. The best time for swimmers to head to the beach will either be through the very early mornings or again from late morning to early afternoon when the tide is higher. If you are going for a swim, please check with the Lifeguard on duty, read any safety signage or messages, AND most importantly please swim only at patrolled beaches, only between the red and yellow flags, and only during patrol times – remember, if we can’t see you, we can’t save you.

BEACH PATROLS:

Today and weekdays – Nil

Saturday and Sunday – 9.00am to 5.00pm at Kelly’s Beach and Agnes Water only.

SURFING:

After a flat start to the week, the ocean has slowly started to throw up some rideable waves over the past 48 hours as the winds have increased and the swell direction and started to swing more from an E direction. The waves have only been small and suited to the mals but we can look forward to an increase in wave heights on our local beaches through today and into tomorrow. Fingers crossed that wave heights can hover around the 2 to 3 foot size range through today and into tomorrow morning and offer some fun conditions for local boardriders, especially as the swell direction is predicted to come more from the E/NE. Beaches such as Nielson Park, Agnes Water, Mon Repos, Moore Park, Kelly’s Beach should all be worth a look through the early mornings and also a few hours either side of high tide.

EVENTS:

Nil.

Craig Holden is the regional operations manager for Surf Life Saving Queensland.