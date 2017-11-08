SES volunteers run off their feet

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

STATE Emergency Services across the Wide Bay have been working around the clock after yesterday's severe storm.

Bundaberg SES local controller Kieran Galey told the NewsMail the weather event was the same size as the two that hit the region last month, but there was more damage this time.

As of lunchtime today, the SES, working with the Bundaberg Fire and Emergency Service and the Rural Fire Service, had been to hundreds of jobs.

And calls were continuing to come through asking for help.

Mr Galey said 44% of the SES jobs were for structural damage and 36% were for chainsaw jobs.

"It was quite a severe storm and lots of roofs had been removed," Mr Galey said.

"The SES has been to between 60 and 70 call-outs to residential properties with roof or window damage and 40 to 50 chainsaw jobs."

SES crews were also coming in from around the region to help.

"Fraser Coast have sent crews to help and we have chainsaws coming up from the Sunshine Coast," he said.

Mr Galey said they were also working along side Ergon Energy and it was important for residents to report fallen powerlines.

"With powerlines it's hard to tell if they have been isolated or if they are still live," he said.

"Our number one priority is helping people get back into their living areas and access to their properties."

He asked people to be mindful when calling SES for help and said if it was about trees on footpaths and roads the best people to contact was the council.

There was one message the SES had now for the community and that was to listen and take advice from to all emergency services.

"The only kind gesture we need in return for our services is for people to listen to us," Mr Galey said.

"Don't drive through road closures," he said.

"Don't be on the roads if you don't have to.

"Please just listen to advice given."