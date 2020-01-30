SES throwing open their doors for potential volunteers

WITH the peak of the storm season approaching, Bundaberg State Emergency Service Unit is throwing open its doors this Monday to encourage residents to join their orange-cladded ranks.

Bundaberg SES Local Controller Kieran Galey said they were always searching for hard-working, dedicated and spirited volunteers.

"Our volunteers may come from diverse backgrounds but are here for the same reason - a passion and commitment to the Bundaberg area," Mr Galey said.

"There are a range of roles that SES volunteers could undertake, ranging from on-the-ground support, assisting in operational support roles or raising community awareness.

"I would encourage everyone to come down and see what we're about - there is something for everybody."

After receiving more than 1,400 requests for assistance last storm season (1 October 2018 - 30 April 2019) and more than 440 requests for assistance so far this season (1 October 2019 - to date), the region is well prepared for any flare-up in activity.

Mr Galey said the level of storm activity was trending upwards.

"Last year's natural disasters devastated so many communities in Queensland," he said.

"If last year is anything to go by, we should expect another busy storm season this time round.

"Rest assured, we are committed to getting through this storm season unscathed."

He said the unit had worked hard during the 2019 bushfire season with events like the Woodgate and Gregory River bushfires.

"The long days and nights can take it out of you but seeing the effect of your contribution puts it all into perspective," he said.

"The unit was nominated for three awards last year, with two members given service medals to recognise their ongoing efforts.

"They deserve the accolades. They've shown an incredible amount of professionalism and resilience during what was a tough year."

SES Wide Bay Burnett Area Controller Jenny Millers said the awards represented the unit's commitment to protecting and supporting their community during challenging times.

"Our volunteers are called upon at a moment's notice to help not only neighbours and friends, but also complete strangers," Ms Millers said.

"It might be all hands-on deck, but it's worth every second when you see first-hand the impact you have on people's lives."

There are no special skills required to volunteer for the SES, with a minimum age requirement of 16 and regular training sessions provided.

Residents in the Bundaberg area interested in joining the SES should attend the recruitment night at 7pm on Monday, 3 February, at 7 Kendalls Road, Branyan.