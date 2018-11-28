Menu
Properties have already been destroyed in the Deepwater blaze.
SES swift water rescue called in to help evacuate residents

Sarah Barnham
by
28th Nov 2018 10:45 AM | Updated: 11:31 AM

GLADSTONE Region Mayor Matt Burnett has warned residents evacuating Baffle creek, Rules Beach and Deepwater areas not to assume the beach is safe.

Mr Burnett posted to Facebook advising there would be an SES Swift Water Rescue Team at Flat Rock Picnic Ground to assist residents in evacuation.

He told residents to head there immediately.

"Rules Beach may not be a safe option, don't assume it will be. Flat Rock is the only confirmed safe option left."

It comes after authorities warned residents in the area to leave now.

If the Deepwater fire breaches containment lines, residents remaining in the area will be trapped and emergency services will be unable to assist.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher also posted to Facebook:

"If anybody has any friends or family living in the Rules Beach and Baffle Creek area can you please contact them and plead with them to leave if they haven't already.

"The risk to their lives is is now critical and not leaving could cost them their lives. I can't stress enough that the timeframe to leave is now."

It comes after it was revealed about 50 properties in the area have not been evacuated.

