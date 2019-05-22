SES heroes awarded for brave actions at sea

BRAVE TALE: Former SES group leader Cameron Sage tells of the harrowing rescue he and his team attended. Sharon Kilby and Blake Hyde were also involved in the rescue.

BRAVE TALE: Former SES group leader Cameron Sage tells of the harrowing rescue he and his team attended. Sharon Kilby and Blake Hyde were also involved in the rescue. Tahlia Stehbens

THE orange angels are always there at a community's time of need.

They leave their families and loved ones to put their own lives on the line when people need them most.

Yesterday the Bundaberg Regional Council recognised the efforts of SES volunteers by awarding a team who faced raging seas to rescue two stranded men.

The SES received a unit award, with group leader Cameron Sage and rescue volunteers Sharon Kilby and Blake Hyde receiving individual plaques.

On September 9, 2017, the team received a phone call and were deployed to a situation.

"You don't get a lot of information, all you know is it could be a flood boat,” Mr Sage said.

Police gave the volunteers a quick brief of the situation before they headed out to face high seas and king tides.

"We arrived and found a vessel stuck on the rocks, broke into pieces, with two gentlemen inside,” he said.

"The waves were crashing onto the vessel at the time. You could literally see the boat breaking apart in front of us.”

The team knew they had to act promptly.

A first attempt to pin their vessel against the stranded boat failed, and after retreating to calmer waters to reassess the situation, a police officer decided to enter the water to rescue the men and bring them back to safety.

"I just saw that there was a situation and we knew that we could help,” Mr Sage said.

"We are trained quite well in the SES for many situations. This one certainly wasn't a textbook situation but we just stuck to our own training.

"You've just got to keep a clear head.”

Mr Sage said both men were thankful to be out of the dangerous situation.

"The relief in both their faces, it makes you want to turn up again and do it again.”

He said while it was nice to be recognised, they didn't do their job for the awards.

"It is an honour, but we certainly don't do it for this, that's for sure.”