Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW APP: Bringing together flood related information in NSW, the Flood Near Me App provides the user with tailored warnings as well as the user's Current Location or Dropped Pin and road Closed and Water Over Road locations.
NEW APP: Bringing together flood related information in NSW, the Flood Near Me App provides the user with tailored warnings as well as the user's Current Location or Dropped Pin and road Closed and Water Over Road locations.
News

SES drops potentially life saving new app

Francis Witsenhuysen
13th Feb 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 2:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STATE Emergency Services have just dropped a timely and potentially life saving new mobile app called Floods Near Me NSW.

Bringing together flood related information in NSW, the Flood Near Me app provides the user with tailored warnings as well as the user's current location or dropped pin and road closed and water over road locations.

Other life saving features of the app are:

•Observed River Gauge Heights (with pinch gesture Graphs and Touch enabled historical readings)

•Compare, Rename or make Favourite River Gauges

•Flooded River Sections (for stations with Minor, Moderate and Major flood levels)

•Flood Watch and Flood Warning information

•Evacuation Warning, Evacuation Order and Evacuation All-Clear areas

•User's Current Location or Dropped Pin

•Road Closed and Water Over Road locations

To view the full website head to: http://www.floodsnearme.com.au/mapfnm/index.html

Download it: http://www.floodsnearme.com.au/

app editors picks floods near me northern rivers emergency services northern rivers weather nsw ses
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1.2m property with panoramic views hits market

        premium_icon $1.2m property with panoramic views hits market

        Property This million dollar property has the views to match the price tag.

        Inquiry counsel visits Paradise Dam before hearing

        premium_icon Inquiry counsel visits Paradise Dam before hearing

        News Preliminary hearing will be held next Thursday in the Mags Court.

        Monto police kept busy and urge community caution

        premium_icon Monto police kept busy and urge community caution

        Crime Police were out in force over the past few weeks, attending to several crimes.

        Bundy to host major cycling event

        premium_icon Bundy to host major cycling event

        Sport Following the success of this year’s CycleFest International, the region will host...