SES crews equipped with ‘vital’ new gear to help community

HELPING HAND: The new equipment at local SES bases will help SES efforts to help the community. The new gear is part of the Energising Queensland SES Equipment Program.

The region’s SES crews have been equipped with some new gear set to aid in the various situations and emergencies they are tasked to.

Speaking to the NewsMail on Friday, SES Bundaberg local controller Kieran Galey the Energising Queensland SES Equipment handover provided “vital” equipment to help their efforts in the region.

A new CPR manikin, defibrillators, a drill set, thermal cameras to help during land searches for missing people and a battery-powered chainsaw were among the gear given to the local service.

Energy Queensland executive general manager – customer Michael Dart knows first hand how vital the SES services are in Bundaberg and was proud to be a part of the ceremony on Friday.

Vital gear for the SES : Local SES receive new and ‘vital’ gear as part of the Energising Queensland SES Equipment handover on Friday.

“It’s really great to be here to provide some lifesaving equipment to the SES,” he said.

“This year we’re providing a whole heap of chainsaws, defibrillators and other equipment for their lifesaving rescues.

“Ergon Network is glad to be able to partner with the SES; whether it’s cyclones or floods, we’re hand-in-hand, side-by-side keeping Queenslanders safe.”

He said the SES helped his parents many years ago in the Queensland Floods and he was grateful for their support.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Northern Region Assistant Commissioner Gary McCormack and SES Regional Manager Peter Harkin were also said to make an appearance at the Bundaberg base.

Energy Queensland CEO Rod Duke said both Ergon and Energex have been long-time supporters of the SES and looked forward to another year assisting their “invaluable volunteers.”

HELPING HAND: Luke Harding from the Bundaberg SES with a new battery-powered chainsaw. The new gear is part of the Energising Queensland SES Equipment Program.

“When natural disasters strike Queensland there’s two absolute guarantees the state experiences,” Rod said.

“There’s always the unfortunate damage to property and disruption to lives but, on the positive side, there’s a sea of invaluable volunteers in orange overalls working hard helping the community back on its feet.

“These members of the SES not only help make lives in the community better during and after emergencies, they also provide significant support to Energex and Ergon crews out there getting power back on.

“And for their tireless assistance for our crews and the wider community we are proud to continue our decade-long support of the amazing work they do.”

