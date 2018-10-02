SES commends residents for storm efforts

DAMAGE: Images provided by Bundaberg Regional Council document the state of Childers after the storm on Sunday afternoon.

SUNDAY afternoon's sweeping thunderstorm provided an epic display of mother nature's power and unpredictability, and SES workers were impressed by how few calls were made.

A QSES spokesman said during the storm just 14 calls were made for assistance between the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay region.

"During a big storm like that we would normally receive a lot more calls,” he said.

"In December last year Bundaberg experienced a similar event and we had 153 calls for assistance in just one day.”

The spokesman said Childers was the most severely hit township after the roof the local council office was taken from the building.

"The roof damage there was the main incident crews were called to,” the spokesman said.

Childers divisional councillor Bill Trevor said he had never seen so much hail in his life.

"It's like a winter wonderland here,” Cr Trevor said on Sunday after the storm had passed.

"The hail quickly blocked up the drains which meant water began flooding into houses.

"Where the water would have normally travelled underground, it began taking the same path above ground and there are narrow strips of ice and water running under houses.

"There's a build-up of ice everywhere and at some points there'd be about 16 inches of hail sitting there, which has made the temperature quite cool.”

The division two councillor was worried the hail could have negative impacts on avocado plantations in the region.

"The avocado industry would have taken a big hit I think,” Cr Trevor said.

"They were just coming into little avocados - I think there will certainly be damage to crops.”

Farmers are expected to officially count the cost today, the first business back after the long weekend. There have been reports of hail damage to zucchini and tomato crops.