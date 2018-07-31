SES calling for your help as numbers fall

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Sharyn Kilby and Ronnie Hogan are encouraging the community to join the Burnett Heads SES group.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Sharyn Kilby and Ronnie Hogan are encouraging the community to join the Burnett Heads SES group. Mike Knott BUN300718SES2

THEY may not be SOS, but they are calling for help.

When the community is in need, local State Emergency Service volunteers are a mere phone call away, but now the Burnett Heads SES is calling for you to become a volunteer.

Bundaberg SES spokesman Kieran Galey said numbers have been dwindling over the past four years and they are now in "dire need for volunteers”.

"Otherwise we are not going to be able to sustain an operational capability in the Burnett Heads facility,” he said.

"In the community itself, if we do have to resort to making this a depot or having to close it down, the community is going to be left unattended until we can get available resources out here to provide a response.

"From my point of view, I can pre-deployed crews out here but it's a matter of having volunteers to deploy.”

He said over the last 12 months they've received more than 700 call outs.

"In the Burnett Heads community there's about 2500 people and it's very difficult for use to be everywhere at once.”

"There's currently two volunteers at Burnett Heads and Yandaran, we need a crew of at least four to provide a response.

"Here at Burnett Heads it's mainly storm-damage operations, they can be called upon to assist Bundaberg and VMR.”

Mr Galey said the Burnett Heads station has been in action for the past 40 years.

"We had an open day earlier this year with about 20 people coming through and not one asked about volunteering.”

Aiding Queensland Police Service in land search operations and traffic control and incident management with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are amid the many tasks SES volunteers perform.

"They (volunteers) do floodboat operations and floodboat rescues - there's been quite a lot in the Burnett and Elliott River,” he said.

Mr Galey said the Burnett Heads area was prone to storms and therefore weather-related damage which SES are called to repair.

He said all training and uniforms are paid for.

Elliott Heads SES volunteer Sharyn Kilby said she's joined the SES because she enjoys helping the community.

Since posting the need for volunteers on Facebook Mr Galey said six people have inquired about becoming volunteers and had arranged to meet with him.

If you would like to become an SES volunteer, visit the Bundaberg SES Facebook page or www.ses.qld.gov.au.