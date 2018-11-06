SERVO SUSPECT: Police hunt knife-wielding man

Police are searching for the identity of a man who tried to enter a Bundaberg service station while holding a large knife.

POLICE are searching for the identity of a man who tried to enter a Bundaberg service station while holding a large knife.

In a statement released today, police announced that a man wearing a hoodie and holding a knife had tried to get into the United servo at the intersection of Walker and Boundary Sts late on October 11.

After realising the front door was locked, the suspect turned around and ran back towards Boundary St.

"Staff were unaware of the incident and police were alerted by a member of public who was in attendance at the service station at the time," the release stated.

Police are are asking for information regarding the identity of the man (pictured below) who may be able to assist with investigations.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1801892538.