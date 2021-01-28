SERVO, SHOPS, MORE: Big plans for Bargara project revealed

BARGARA DEVELOPMENT: A material change of use application has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council for a site on Rifle Range Rd, Bargara. Artist impression: CADDCO

A new service station, shopping centre and showroom could be on the cards for Bargara, if a development application gains approval.

A material change of use application was lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council recently for 60 Rifle Range Rd for applicant Bargara Village.

According to the proposal, the development would take place in four stages; the first includes the service station and cafe/restaurant.

The shopping centre would be comprised predominantly of retail shops, with cafes, restaurants, offices and a limited line supermarket.

BARGARA DEVELOPMENT: A material change of use application has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council for a site on Rifle Range Rd, Bargara. Source: Development application, PD Online.

More than 200 visitor and staff parking spaces are proposed for the development.

This application also highlighted the ‘economic need’ for this type of development.

“The Economic Assessments conclude that there is an identified gap in the market for the provision of fuel services and that the bulky goods activities will not undermine the function of other higher order centres which typically accommodate this type of land use,” the document reads.

The proposed service station is said to potentially “boost the local economy by providing private sector investment and by providing 4–7 full-time construction jobs over a period of approximately one year”.

Along with ongoing staffing, which is expected to provide an average of seven direct jobs, there will be additional retail work opportunities in relation to the other proposed cafes/restaurants and shops/showrooms, according to the proposal.

The proposed showroom land use, totalling 1,230m² floorspace, would reportedly not undermine or have a detrimental impact on other similar types of activities in the other urban areas of Bundaberg.

“The use will support approximately 18 direct jobs, including full-time, part-time and casual staff, therefore providing an economic and social benefit for the local area and region,” the proposal reads.

While tenants for the proposed shopping centre have not yet been determined, it is sought that a development approval reflects the proposed hours of operation as detailed below:

Bulky Goods / Supermarket standard commercial hours, 7am – 9pm seven days per week;

Service Station 24 hours, seven days per week;

Café / restaurants 7am to 11pm, seven days per week;

Bottle Shop in Specialty Shop 2, 10am to 10pm, seven days per week;

Gym (self serve style) in Specialty Shop 5, 24 hours, seven days per week;

Goods delivery and waste collection 7am to 6pm, seven days per week.

