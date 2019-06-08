Serving up a sensation: Inside Bundy's Taste Festival

BREKKY BY THE BEACH: Rocklatino Cafe head chef Patricia Graves is looking forward to this weekend's Bargara Big Breakfast.

BREKKY BY THE BEACH: Rocklatino Cafe head chef Patricia Graves is looking forward to this weekend's Bargara Big Breakfast. Contributed

WHETHER local produce or drinks is what tickles your fancy, this weekend's Taste Bundaberg Festival is sure to have something for the foodie in everyone.

The festival weekend is set showcase the region's waterways and coastal lifestyle with seafood-filled feasts and waterfront events.

The festival fun started last night with Seafood Degustation at the Lighthouse Hotel and continues today, with many events already sold out.

Tickets to today's Wine and Canapes event, Let The Night Be Gin, Feast On See and tomorrow's Grunske's River Cruise have all sold out.

Bundaberg Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said the Taste Bundaberg Festival highlighted the vast array of produce and products created in the region.

"If you don't already have tickets to one of the fantastic events for Taste Bundaberg this weekend, join us for The Big Bargara Breakfast at your favourite Bargara Cafe on Sunday morning, where our favourite cafés are dishing up local produce-driven menus.

"The Taste Bundaberg Festival is all about showcasing our abundant locally grown and produced food and drink and celebrating our rock star farmers, distillers, chefs and restaurateurs.

"The publicity outside of the Bundaberg region from the May weekend has been really great, and has driven bookings for the June, July and August events, as well as building awareness of the Bundaberg region as a foodie destination.”

Tomorrow's The Big Bargara Breakfast is not a ticketed event and will see Bargara cafes serving local-produce inspired specials for breakfast from 7-10am. The Windmill Café, Casablanca On See, Kacy's Restaurant, Rocklatino Café, Spring Eats and Treats and Rick's will all be taking part in the big breakfast.

Rocklatino Cafe's special is smoked bacon from Zac's Meats, served on a Bargara bakery classic sourdough, smothered in avocado from Alloway growers, with soft poached eggs topped with sweet potatoes from Burnett Heads and a drizzle of hollandaise.

Casablanca On See's special is roasted Mortimer's sweet potato topped with baby spinach, roasted Alloway farm capsicum and Barritts fresh chorizo jam with a side of smashed limed avocado topped with a warmed Forbidden Fig and a poached egg.