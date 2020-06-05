Menu
The Waves group executive chef Glenn Whitehurst.
Serving excellence on a plate

Mikayla Haupt
5th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
HE HAS cooked for royalty, prime ministers, presidents and lately The Waves’ Group Executive Chef, Glenn Whitehurst has been cooking for the Bundaberg community.

Mr Whitehurst has been named the club chef of the year in the Keno & Clubs Queensland Awards for Excellence, after impressing the judges with his prawn and crab ravioli, and a potato and smoked salmon gnocchi.

Leaning into the access to local seafood and The Waves’ freshly made pasta, both of his dishes were a hit with the judges.

Some of the comments include, “two of the most enjoyable meals I have had in a long time” as he scored 56/60.

With decades in the industry, Mr Whitehurst said The Waves was one of the best clubs he’d worked in, surrounded by a great team.

Having found his feet in the industry at just 15-years-old, Mr Whitehurst said it was a hard career but very rewarding.

And he has no intentions of hanging up his chef’s hat any time soon.

The awards will wrap up today, with The Waves already succeeding in multiple categories.

