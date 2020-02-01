Services extend after 25 years

AN ORGANISATION that provides a range of support services has reached a significant milestone.

After operating for 25 years, Phoenix House has moved into a new building and expanded their services to a wider demographic.

Phoenix House is a registered charity organisation that offers counselling services and programs to people that have experienced or witnessed traumatic events.

Director of services Jason Rushton said he was proud of what the organisation had achieved.

“I think it is incredible that the organisation has been running for 25 years and that in itself is a huge accomplishment,” he said.

“All the services are offered onsite in the new building, so if a child needs to see a psychologist, they can just walk up the hall, plus there is a lot more parking available for client appointments.”

Phoenix House director of services Jason Rushton.

Mr Rushton said sexual assault, abuse and violence were issues that impact everyone, despite the misconception that only men are perpetrators.

“When I first took over, the majority of our cases were related to sexual abuse and a man had never been in my role before,” Mr Rushton said.

“People think sexual assault only happens to female victims, but men have also been sexually abused and I noticed that there were a lot of male victims that had nowhere to go, but we do help men.”

Phoenix House can now also treat clients on a mental health plan and the organisation offers a Bumblebees program that assists young children to regulate their emotions and overcome trauma.

“Children that have experienced any kind of assault definitely develop differently to other children,” Mr Rushton said.

“If they grow up watching their parents physically assault each other, they will believe it is acceptable for them or their relationships to be the same.”

Bronwyn Orr and Jason Rushton inside the dedicated space for the Bumblebees therapeutic childrens programs.

The rooms are decorated to suit the team leader’s personality and filled with toys to make children feel more comfortable in the environment.

Phoenix House is now at 33 Enterprise St and can be contacted on 4153 4299.

If you need assistance, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.