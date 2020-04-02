Service suspended amid Covid-19 pandemic

MORE measures have been put in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus as the pandemic continues.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has announced BreastScreen Queensland would be temporarily suspending its routine breastscreening due to coronavirus.

However, the service will remain open for women who have been asked to return for additional tests.

“This was a difficult but necessary decision to safeguard the health of clients, staff and the community,” the post said.

“All women with cancelled appointments will be notified directly, as soon as possible.

“Please be assured that if you have recently had a breast screen you will receive your results as normal.”

Women are being encouraged to remain aware of the normal look and feel of their breasts and to contact their doctor immediately if they notice any changes including a new lump or lumpiness, discharge or soreness that doesn’t go away.

Member for Bundaberg David Batt has commended the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service for narrowing down the region’s confirmed coronavirus cases.

Late on Tuesday afternoon the WBHHS confirmed 11 of the 18 confirmed cases in the Wide Bay region were in the Bundaberg area with six in the Hervey Bay area.

Mr Batt said many residents had contacted his office with concerns regarding the way Queensland Health had been publicly releasing the data by hospital and health service area, not by towns.

“It’s extremely important people are kept up to date with what’s happening in their local area so I’m happy to see Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service get approval for my request to provide more specific information,” he said.

“I am hopeful other hospital and health services ... will follow suit to ensure nobody feels they’re being kept in the dark.

“It is vital everyone continues to take the necessary precautions to help slow the spread of coronavirus while remaining calm, listening to authorities and taking care during this difficult time.

“Once again I would like to reiterate just how important it is for residents to get their information from official, accurate and up-to-date resources – australia.gov.au should be everyone’s point of truth.”

Yesterday there were 40 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Queensland – taking the state total to 781.