Service provides free legal advice in region

The Greek Goddess of Justice, known as Themis, in the Brisbane courts precinct.

FREE legal advice has proven invaluable for many people using the Taylor Street Community Legal Service.

The service is a not-for-profit, community-based organisation providing free, confidential legal advice and community education across the Fraser Coast, Gympie, Bundaberg and North Burnett regions.

The service is committed to equitable access to the legal system and aimed at people vulnerable to disadvantage.

Free legal advice

In a 15-minute consultation with a qualified solicitor, people have the opportunity to learn about their rights and responsibilities to help with resolution of their legal problems.

Consultations are provided by local solicitors who volunteer their time and expertise to help the community.

All sessions are strictly by appointment only. To make an appointment phone 4194 2663.

Areas of law commonly dealt with by the service include: family law, tenancy, debt and bankruptcy, neighbourhood matters, employment law, anti-discrimination law and criminal matters.

The service is not able to help with commercial law, personal injury claims or immigration law matters.

All sessions are free and confidential.

Face-to-face advice sessions for Bundaberg residents are held at the Family Relationship Centre. But free legal advice is accessible to all residents of the Bundaberg and North Burnett regions including Childers, Gin Gin, Biggenden, Gayndah, Eidsvold, Mundubbera and Monto. Making an appointment is as simple as phoning 4194 2663.

Divorce workshops

The Taylor Street Community Legal Service also runs regular divorce workshops so people contemplating divorce can complete their own application. A solicitor guides people through the necessary paperwork to give them the confidence to proceed on their own behalf.

The next divorce workshop is on May 24 at the Family Relationship Centre, 5 Bingera St, Bundaberg.

Bookings are essential for these workshops: phone 4194 2663. Divorce Workshops are also scheduled for June 21, July 19, August 16, September 13, October 11, November 15 and December 13.

The Taylor Street Community Legal Service delivers community legal education on a variety of topics. Feel free to contact the service with requests.