Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maggie Cooper's tropical summer salsa.
Maggie Cooper's tropical summer salsa. 123rf
Food & Entertainment

Serve up some salsa this summer

by MAGGIE COOPER, WEEKEND COOK
3rd Dec 2018 1:00 PM

Welcome to summer, with its al fresco dining, barbecues, salads and glorious tropical fruits. I've been serving this salsa, featuring papaya, pineapple, green onion and coriander for years. It's a terrific combo to serve with barbecued, grilled or pan-fried fish, prawns, chicken or pork.

TROPICAL SALSA

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

1/2 papaya, peeled and diced or substitute 1 large ripe mango

1/2 small ripe pineapple, peeled, cored and diced, or 1 lebanese cucumber, peeled and diced

1/2 bunch green onions, finely sliced, or 1/2 red capsicum, seeds removed, diced

Leaves of 1 bunch fresh coriander or mint, chopped; juice of 2 fresh limes

1 small red chilli, seeded, chopped finely (optional)

METHOD

Combine all ingredients in a glass or ceramic bowl at least two hours before serving to allow the flavours to blend. Cover and refrigerate.

Use as an accompaniment to barbecued or pan-fried fish, prawns, chicken or pork, or serve as a dip with corn chips.

maggies.column@bigpond.com

maggie cooper recipe tropical salsa
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    FORECAST: Bundy could see 'golf ball sized hail' today

    premium_icon FORECAST: Bundy could see 'golf ball sized hail' today

    News AFTER swealtering conditions were felt throughout the weekend, the Bundaberg region could see a thunderstorm this afternoon.

    Evacuee puts the heat on acting PM

    premium_icon Evacuee puts the heat on acting PM

    Politics 'If we had all been able to backburn, this would not have happened.'

    Eerie escape: Man saves 'guardian angel' as fire closes in

    premium_icon Eerie escape: Man saves 'guardian angel' as fire closes in

    Environment RESIDENTS details his 'nightmarish' flee from the Deepwater fires

    UPDATES: school closures, fires updates

    UPDATES: school closures, fires updates

    News Updates on Deepwater, Winfield and Captain Creek

    Local Partners