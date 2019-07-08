Menu
The worker was injured on Sunday.
Production halted at mine after worker seriously injured

Melanie Plane
by
8th Jul 2019 1:36 PM
A WORKER who fell about 20 metres at a North Queensland coal mine on Sunday remains in a serious condition.

A Townsville Hospital spokeswoman confirmed the man, who was airlifted to hospital after the incident at Collinsville Coal Mine, was in a serious but stable condition.

It is understood the worker, aged in his 50s, suffered back and pelvic injuries after falling about 20 metres at the mine 80km west of Proserpine.

He was working in the coal washery area of the Glencore owned mine when the incident occurred.

Production stopped at the mine as a result of the incident and won't resume until Glencore have had a chance to speak to all of their employees. 

Investigations into the incident are underway.

Mackay Daily Mercury

