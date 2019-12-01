Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Close-up of worn construction work boots on forklift
Close-up of worn construction work boots on forklift
Business

Serious injuries in workplace fall

by Laura Nelson
1st Dec 2019 12:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has been seriously injured after falling five metres from a wall at a work site at Luscombe, near Pimpama, today.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said initial reports identified the injured person as an adult male.

He said the accident happened in the Empire Industrial Estate about 12pm when the person fell five metres from a wall, suffering chest, back and head injuries.

They were treated by paramedics and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

It is unclear what kind of workplace was involved, but the area is home to an assortment of forklift and machinery businesses.

More Stories

fall serious injuries workplace accident workplace health and safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged drunk driver crashed into Innes Park house

        premium_icon Alleged drunk driver crashed into Innes Park house

        News POLICE have charged a man with drink driving after he crashed his car into a house at Innes Park last night.

        Shark bites man snorkelling at Queensland beach

        premium_icon Shark bites man snorkelling at Queensland beach

        News A MAN who went for a night time snorkel near Bargara last night was bitten by a...

        Superboat race cancelled due to deteriorating weather

        premium_icon Superboat race cancelled due to deteriorating weather

        Sport Today’s superboat race to be held at Hervey Bay has been cancelled.The Superboats...

        UPDATE: 10 crews tasked to Woodgate fire

        UPDATE: 10 crews tasked to Woodgate fire

        News TEN Queensland fire crews are battling a bushfire which broke out at Drapers Road...