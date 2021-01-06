‘Serious incident’: Boy escapes from child care centre

A child who climbed a childcare centre fence and made his way through a nearby park as been found safely "down the road".

Petit Early Learning Journey Centre director Sharon Nelson has described the incident in a letter to parents as "serious".

She said the boy was only returned thanks to two educators from another facility nearby who found the child.

New restaurants, shops set for multimillion-dollar marina

Gender reveals a piece of cake for Noosa dog business

The centre is now working with authorities to improve its facilities and avoid a similar incident from happening again.

"I want to assure you that we immediately communicated the incident to the child's parent and the regulatory authority and we are working closely with them to ensure this doesn't not happen again," Ms Nelson said in the letter.

Petit Early Learning Journey centre in Caloundra West where a boy escaped by climbing a fence.

"Our centre's perimeter fence and security are compliant with the regulations however we have already engaged our facilities team to install temporary fencing to minimise the immediate risk of this reoccuring while a permanent change is made."

The letter said the boy managed to climb the perimeter fence and made his way through the park to Bellavista Boulevart before he was found by staff at the nearby centre.

"One of his educators and myself left the centre immediately to collect him while two educators from another centre down the road called the centre to inform us that they had found him," Ms Nelson said.

"The child returned to the centre with our educators safely."

Parents from the Petit Early Learning Journey centre were issued this letter after a child escaped the centre.

The matter was widely discussed on social media on Tuesday.

Ms Nelson also said that at no time was the educator to child ratio compromised.

The Sunshine Coast Daily has contacted the centre but Ms Nelson said she would not make any further comments.