The Bruce Highway is closed due to a serious crash north of Rockhampton.
Serious crash shuts down Bruce Hwy for hours

2nd Nov 2020 5:46 AM
The Bruce Highway will be closed for several hours this morning after a serious traffic crash blocked all lanes north of Rockhampton.
The multi-vehicle crash occurred 10km north of Marlborough about 3am.

Queensland Police issued a statement urging motorists to avoid the area with the road likely to be closed for several hours.

Southbound traffic is being diverted via Marlborough-Serena Road.

More to come.

Originally published as Serious crash shuts down Bruce Hwy for hours

bruce highway crash editors picks marlborough rockhampton

