Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene of the crash on the Bruce Highway north of Mackay.
The scene of the crash on the Bruce Highway north of Mackay.
Breaking

Serious crash shuts Bruce Hwy north of Mackay

Zizi Averill
4th Dec 2019 2:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A UTE has been destroyed and a caravan left in pieces off the Bruce Highway after a serious crash at the Mt Pelion turn-off.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said multiple crews were responding to a "pretty serious crash" at Mt Pelion.

He said the collision between the car and caravan had closed the Bruce Highway in both directions.

"Serious concerns are held for one person," the spokesman said.

He was not able to confirm how many other people were involved in the crash, but a witness said it appeared a young family was possibly involved.

He described the ute as crushed, and said debris was "strewn across the ground".

"It's completely destroyed the caravan," he said.

The crash was reported at 2.15pm.

bruce highway bruce highway crash mt pelion mt pelion crash queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police allege cleaner stole jewellery from NDIS clients

        premium_icon Police allege cleaner stole jewellery from NDIS clients

        News A BUNDABERG cleaner who police allege stole dozens of jewellery items from her clients will face a magistrate just days before Christmas.

        UPDATE: Police searching for driver after Childers Rd crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police searching for driver after Childers Rd crash

        News Paramedics on scene of a traffic crash in Kensington

        Graffiti sprayed and toy vehicles stolen from business

        premium_icon Graffiti sprayed and toy vehicles stolen from business

        Crime Business had letters sprayed in red paint